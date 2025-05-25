Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patron Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday, May 25, distanced his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and family. His announcement comes after a post was shared on Tej Pratap's social media handle, declaring his "long-term relationship" with a woman, which he later denied.

In a post in Hindi on X, Lalu Yadav wrote, "Neglecting moral values in personal life undermines our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of my eldest son do not align with our family’s values and traditions. Therefore, in light of the above circumstances, I am distancing him from both the party and the family. From now on, he will have no role whatsoever in either the party or the family. He is being expelled from the party for a period of six years."

"He is fully capable of discerning what is good or bad, virtuous or faulty, in his personal life. Those who choose to maintain relations with him should do so at their own discretion. I have always been an advocate of public decorum in public life. The obedient members of the family have embraced and followed this very idea in their public lives. Thank you," he added.

What was in the deleted Facebook post by Tej Pratap?

The move came a day after a post on Tej Pratap Yadav's Facebook account said that he was 'in a relationship' with a woman for 12 years.

The now-deleted post showed Tej Pratap with a woman, who was mentioned as Anushka Yadav. "I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other and loved each other for the past 12 years. We have been in a relationship for the last 12 years," the post read.

Also Read

However, the post was soon taken down, with Tej Pratap issuing a clarification that his account had been "hacked". "My social media platforms have been hacked and my photos are being edited inappropriately to harass and defame me and my family. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to stay alert and not pay attention to any rumours," Tej Pratap said in a post on X. "I have wanted to share this with you all for a long time, but I didn’t know how to say it... So today, through this post, I am expressing what’s in my heart to all of you. I hope you all will understand," the post read.However, the post was soon taken down, with Tej Pratap issuing a clarification that his account had been "hacked".

Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage with Aishwarya Rai