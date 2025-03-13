Language dispute: Tamil Nadu drops rupee symbol from Budget logo

Escalating the language row between Tamil Nadu and the central government, the state on Thursday removed the official rupee symbol in Devanagari and replaced it with the Tamil letter ‘ru’ from ‘rupai’ for its Budget logo for 2025-26.

Chief Minister M K Stalin released the new logo on the X platform in a pre-Budget video posted with the caption: "Ensuring widespread development of Tamil Nadu to benefit all sections of society." This comes at a time when the Centre and Tamil Nadu are at loggerheads over the three-language policy introduced by the BJP-led government, which the DMK calls an imposition of Hindi on the Tamil public. The state had also opposed the National Education Policy, which advocates the three-language policy. The state Budget is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Interestingly, the rupee symbol in Devanagari was designed by the son of a former DMK MLA. "Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam is an Indian academic and designer, son of a former DMK MLA, who designed the Indian rupee (₹) sign, which was accepted by Bharat. Chief Minister Stalin is insulting Tamilians by dropping the ₹ sign from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 document," BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said on X.

On Thursday, Stalin's protests against the delimitation exercise for determining Lok Sabha seats received support from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The move may reduce seats in southern states that have successfully implemented population control measures. "The Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring against the southern states. This is not delimitation but a 'limitation' for southern states. We won't accept this at any cost," Reddy said.

On Wednesday, the move had also received backing from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "We condemn without hesitation all the actions of the central government that are against the interests of Karnataka, weaken democracy, and go against the federal principle of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah had said.