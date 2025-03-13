Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Friday: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Jorhat on Friday night for a three-day visit to the Northeastern state and Mizoram.

Briefing reporters, Sarma said soon after arriving in Jorhat, Shah will travel to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he will spend the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

On Saturday morning, Shah will inaugurate the state-of-the-art police academy before departing for Mizoram, Sarma added.

In Mizoram, Shah will attend a function marking the relocation of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital, he added.

Shah will return to Guwahati later in the day and stay overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhara.

On Sunday morning, the Home Minister will leave for Dotma in Assam's Kokrajhar district to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Also Read

ABSU was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago and the home minister will address the open session on Sunday where the CM, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, senior ministers, parliamentarians and key stakeholders will be present.

Shah will return to Guwahati in the afternoon and review the progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the Northeast with the CMs of the eight states in the region.

"Each state will present updates on the implementation of the BNS so far," Sarma said.

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday night, the CM added.