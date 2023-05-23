Home / Politics / Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

"But I will survey that first and then will be able to speak (more) on that," he added

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal was "not good at all".

The newly appointed Union Minister of State for Law and Justice was on an official visit to the city on Monday.

Asked by reporters about some recent incidents in the state, including a blast at Egra in Purba Medinipur district that claimed 12 lives, he said, "I feel that the law and order situation in West Bengal is not good at all. But I will survey that first and then will be able to speak (more) on that."

On Tuesday's scheduled meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Meghwal said he was trying to drum up support over his opposition to an ordinance brought by the central government.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has brought an ordinance related to the transfer and posting of officers in the Delhi government.

Meghwal claimed that Kejriwal, who had an interaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, is meeting non-BJP chief ministers over the ordinance.

"The ordinance has been brought in accordance with constitutional provisions. Those who are in power can bring an ordinance and we have done that," he said at the airport here.

Meghwal, who is also the MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, said that a debate can always be held in Parliament since it has to be tabled in the House.

He claimed that Kejriwal is upset that allegations of corruption against him are coming out in the open.

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

No formal recommendations for 'Bharat Ratna' necessary: MoS Nityanand Rai

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju, a look at all law ministers under Modi

Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judiciary system: Raut

Not constitutionally correct: Cong ahead of Parliament inauguration by PM

State violence giving birth to gun culture: Akhilesh on Noida shootout

Religion is matter of conduct, BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Anyone who speaks against govt's injustice gets notice: Aaditya Thackeray

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

Topics :West BengalArjun Ram MeghwalLaw and order

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story