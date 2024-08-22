Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Laws needed to ensure rape convictions within 50 days: TMC's Abhishek

Laws needed to ensure rape convictions within 50 days: TMC's Abhishek

Banerjee urged the states to push the Centre for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee
Pitching for laws that mandate convictions in sexual cases within 50 days, said Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pitching for laws that mandate convictions in sexual assault cases within 50 days, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that while protests were underway over the rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, 900 more such cases happened in the country.

Banerjee urged the states to push the Centre for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalCollege incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India - during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime," he posted on x.

"With 90 rapes reported daily, 4 every hour and 1 every 15 minutes - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate trials & convictions within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective. WAKE UP INDIA!" he added.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide protests.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC delays ruling on Abhishek Banerjee's plea over ED summons in job scam

If Partha can be arrested in jobs scam, why not Pradhan: TMC's Abhishek

LS poll results: BJP's arrogance, pride crushed, says TMC's Abhishek

Bengal: TMC leading in 28 seats, BJP 11, Congress & CPM 1 each

West Bengal elections result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

Topics :Abhishek BanerjeeTMCRape casesWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story