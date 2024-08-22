Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Andhra fire tragedy: Govt must act to avoid future incidents, says Cong

Andhra fire tragedy: Govt must act to avoid future incidents, says Cong

A major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit in Anakapalle on Wednesday, leaving 17 people dead

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and we wish them a speedy recovery, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the terrible fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, and urged the government to take steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

A major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit in Anakapalle on Wednesday, leaving 17 people dead and 33 injured. The damage could have been worse but due to lunchtime fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harrowing scenes unfolded with injured workers -- their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood -- being shifted to hospital in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2:15 pm at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh where several people have lost their lives," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.
 


 

ALSO READ: Toll rises to 17 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

"Our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. The government must provide them with immediate and adequate compensation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and we wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

More From This Section

Won't quit politics, open to floating new outfit, says Champai Soren

EC stops result of ongoing recruitment process in Haryana till election

BJP's 9 for the taking: RS seats to be secured without a single vote

Centre accords highest category of Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

Assam to table Bill to compulsory register marriage, divorce of Muslims

"We need to take more preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future and ensure justice to the victims, therefore the government must act with alacrity on the high level probe," the Congress president said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against the management if its negligence was found to have caused the tragic incident.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

Key updates: Principal of RG Kar Hospital removed from her post on agitating students' demand

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on two-day visit to J&K starting from Srinagar

Traffic scene in B'luru getting more distressing every day: Tejasvi Surya

Why institutions like CCI remained passive as Adani built monopolies: Cong

Topics :CongressAndhra PradeshFire accident

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story