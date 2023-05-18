Home / Politics / LIVE: Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, DKS to take oath as deputy

LIVE: Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, DKS to take oath as deputy

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, DKS to take oath as deputy

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Karnataka, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by the party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday evening. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road here at 7 PM.
Several meetups were held among Congress top brass on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding the next Chief Minister for Karnataka, with both the contenders-- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- presenting their cases. 

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the police have surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore to potentially arrest him again. The news of his possible arrest have again raised concerns of a repeat of the violent clashes between his supporters and security forces last week.

Also Read

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Surya, Kishan steal the show from Punjab

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi

AAP dissolves all units in Maha barring Mumbai in a bid to revamp party

Amid political row, Hindu Mahasabha activists 'purify' Trimbakeshwar Temple

Telangana's ruling party BRS to hold meet in backdrop of Karnataka results

Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of trying to set up laboratory of riots in Maha

Topics :KarnatakaSiddaramaiahPakistan top news of the dayToday News

First Published: May 18 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story