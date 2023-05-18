Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the police have surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore to potentially arrest him again. The news of his possible arrest have again raised concerns of a repeat of the violent clashes between his supporters and security forces last week.

Several meetups were held among Congress top brass on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding the next Chief Minister for Karnataka, with both the contenders-- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- presenting their cases.