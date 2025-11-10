Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

Ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra, former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal held discussions with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik on Monday.
The meeting was seen as part of the ongoing efforts between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination for the local self-government polls scheduled next month, sources said.
The two leaders held detailed discussions on the political situation in Yeola constituency and preparations for the elections to the Yeola Municipal Council, Nandgaon, and Manmad civic bodies.
Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2.
Earlier, on Saturday, BJP's Nashik district election in-charge and MLA Dr Rahul Aher met Sameer Bhujbal at the latter's office in Yeola.
BJP's district president Yatin Kadam, youth district president Sameer Samdadiya, former Manmad municipal president Ganesh Dhatrak and others were present during the meeting, sources said.
Both parties are likely to make a formal announcement once discussions are finalised, they said.
