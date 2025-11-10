Home / Politics / Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

The meeting was seen as part of the ongoing efforts between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination for the local self-government polls scheduled next month

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
Representative Image: Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nashik
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra, former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal held discussions with Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik on Monday.

The meeting was seen as part of the ongoing efforts between the ruling BJP and NCP to explore seat-sharing and coordination for the local self-government polls scheduled next month, sources said.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the political situation in Yeola constituency and preparations for the elections to the Yeola Municipal Council, Nandgaon, and Manmad civic bodies.

Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2.

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP's Nashik district election in-charge and MLA Dr Rahul Aher met Sameer Bhujbal at the latter's office in Yeola.

BJP's district president Yatin Kadam, youth district president Sameer Samdadiya, former Manmad municipal president Ganesh Dhatrak and others were present during the meeting, sources said.

Both parties are likely to make a formal announcement once discussions are finalised, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AIADMK flags lack of wheat in ration shops; TN govt to supply by mid-Nov

Premium

Uttarakhand: Caught between economic growth and environment needs

Premium

Winter Session of Parliament from December 1; truncated one, says Oppn

Premium

Bihar's Mithila painting struggles amid eroding local political backing

Rajnath slams Revanth, says Congress dividing nation on religious lines

Topics :BJPNCPMaharashtra

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story