Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Across political parties, daughters, sons, and sons-in-law of several established politicians are looking to make their Lok Sabha election debut this year.



In Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, a lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the New Delhi constituency.



In Karnataka, the BJP has chosen C N Manjunath, a surgeon and son-in-law of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda, to run in the Bengaluru Rural constituency.



The Congress has selected Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to contest the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat — a seat Kharge lost in 2019, marking his first electoral defeat in a 60-year political career.



Karnataka has become a hotbed for political dynasties, with the Congress fielding five candidates who are either sons or daughters of current ministers in the Congress-led Karnataka government.

