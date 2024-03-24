Home / Politics / Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families

Karnataka has become a hotbed for political dynasties, with the Congress fielding five candidates who are either sons or daughters of current ministers in the Congress-led Karnataka government

Premium
Representational Image
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Across political parties, daughters, sons, and sons-in-law of several established politicians are looking to make their Lok Sabha election debut this year.
 
In Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, a lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, will represent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the New Delhi constituency.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Karnataka, the BJP has chosen C N Manjunath, a surgeon and son-in-law of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda, to run in the Bengaluru Rural constituency. 
 
The Congress has selected Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to contest the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat — a seat Kharge lost in 2019, marking his first electoral defeat in a 60-year political career.

Karnataka has become a hotbed for political dynasties, with the Congress fielding five candidates who are either sons or daughters of current ministers in the Congress-led Karnataka government.
 
In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may introduce another member of Lalu Prasad’s family to politics — his daughter, Rohini Acharya. Rohini has recently expressed her intention to enter the electoral fray.
 
In Uttarakhand, the Congress has chosen Virender Rawat, son of former state chief minister Harish Rawat, to run in Haridwar. The party has also fielded Tanuj Punia, son of former Rajya Sabha member P L Punia, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, and Guddu Raja Bundela, son of two-time former Congress MP Sujan Singh Bundela, in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.
 
In Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde will take over from her sister, Preetam Munde, a two-term Lok Sabha MP, as the BJP candidate for the Beed constituency. They are the daughters of former Union minister Gopinath Munde. The Congress has chosen Praniti Shinde to run in Solapur, a seat her father, Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, lost in both 2014 and 2019, after representing it three times. In Akola, Anup Dhotre will replace his father, current Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre.

Also Read

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

'PM Modi's 400-seat prediction raises doubts of rigging', says RJD MP Jha

Report card: BJP's campaign mantra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha elections: Naveen Jindal, Kangana Ranaut on BJP's latest list

Lok Sabha elections: BSP names 25 candidates; JD(U) lists all 16 in Bihar

ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt

Aam Aadmi Party looks to drum up support sans Arvind Kejriwal on ground

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaPolitical Leaders

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story