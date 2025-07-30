LS approves statutory resolution for extending President's rule in Manipur

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.

What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months, Minister of State Nityanand Rai said.

It is important to have President's Rule in Manipur for ensuring that peace is established, he said.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha sees Question Hour proceed smoothly after 6 days of disruption

"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.