LS approves statutory resolution for extending President's rule in Manipur

What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than fact that since President's rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in four months, Minister of State Rai said

Parliament, New Parliament
Rai had moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for discussion in Lok Sabha. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.

What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months, Minister of State Nityanand Rai said.

It is important to have President's Rule in Manipur for ensuring that peace is established, he said. 

"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.

Rai had moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for discussion in Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2.

The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

