Home / Politics / PM Modi, Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, he termed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as not "Random Madness." (File: Photo)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Parliament continues its discussion on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source.

The source said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Tuesday. 

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

The Defence Minister, while speaking in the Lower House, said, "The objective of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture the territory, it was to eliminate terror nurseries which Pakistan had nurtured for years, and provide justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in cross-border attacks." 

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, he termed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as not "Random Madness", but a "well-planned strategy" and a "fundamental rage", emphasising that the overall politico-military objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish Pakistan for fighting a proxy war in the form of terrorism.

Singh asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, India not only demonstrated its military capability, but also its national resolve, morality and political acumen, stressing that New Delhi will give a decisive and clear answer to any terrorist attack.

"Those who provide shelter and support to terrorism will not be spared. India is not going to bow down to any kind of nuclear blackmailing or other pressures," he said.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

