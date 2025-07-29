Will step in if there is mass exclusion, SC tells EC on Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will step in if there was “mass exclusion” of voters ahead of the August 1 release of the draft electoral roll following the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The court said that the Election Commission (EC) is a constitutional authority and it is deemed to act in accordance with law, but in case of mass exclusion of voters, the court would have to step in.

“The Election Commission of India, being a constitutional authority, is deemed to act in accordance with the law. If any wrongdoing is done, you bring it to the notice of the court. We will hear you,” the court told the petitioners.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi fixed a timeline for considering a batch of pleas challenging the EC's SIR exercise in Bihar, and said that hearing on the issue will be held on August 12 and 13. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that many people are being left out from the draft list to be published on August 1 by the EC, and they will lose their right to vote. Bhushan said the EC has stated that 65 lakh people had not submitted the enumeration forms during the SIR process, as they are either dead or have permanently shifted elsewhere. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, said that even after the draft list publication, enumeration forms can be filed.