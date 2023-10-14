Home / Politics / LS Speaker meets EU Parl VP, protests resolution on India's internal issues

Birla told the European Parliament Vice President that every nation and Parliament is sovereign and internal issues of other countries should not be discussed by others

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday lodged a strong protest with European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer over its resolution on India's "internal issues".

Birla told the European Parliament Vice President that every nation and Parliament is sovereign and internal issues of other countries should not be discussed by others.

In July, the European Parliament had adopted a resolution calling on the Indian government to act "promptly" to halt the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities.

"Birla underlined India's sovereignty and protested against bringing a proposal in the European Parliament on India's internal issues," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

India had dubbed the July resolution "unacceptable" and "reflective of a colonial mindset".

Birla invited the European Parliament vice president to witness the festival of democracy during Indian general elections scheduled for next year.

Beer congratulated Birla for a successful P20 Summit and emphasised on closer relations of the European Parliament with India.

She also informed that Europe is going through challenging times and sought India's cooperation.

Topics :G20 summitLok SabhaParliament

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

