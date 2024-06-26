LS Speaker poll: Om Birla vs K Suresh - a fight for dominance. Key updates

As the Parliament session starts amid escalating political tensions, the Lok Sabha is poised to break a long-standing convention on June 26. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Om Birla and Congress lawmaker K Suresh have submitted their nominations for the Speaker’s election following the Opposition’s insistence on securing the Deputy Speaker’s position.

Following the 2024 General Election results, the INDIA bloc demanded the Deputy Speaker role in exchange for supporting the National Democratic Alliance’s Speaker candidate. However, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of dismissing their demand and “insulting” their leaders, leading to the nomination of their candidate for the Speaker position, prompting an election for the first time in nearly 48 years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The early disagreement within the 18th Lok Sabha signifies the Opposition’s resolve not to be sidelined on significant issues in this term.

Here are the key updates on the Speaker’s election:

- On Monday, KC Venugopal and DMK’s TR Baalu met with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda at the defence minister’s office in Parliament. The INDIA bloc leaders left the meeting, claiming the government refused to support an Opposition candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s post. They then announced K Suresh’s candidacy for the Speaker’s role on Tuesday.

- Union ministers Piyush Goyal of the BJP and Lalan Singh of Janata Dal (United) accused the Opposition of using pressure tactics despite assurances from senior ministers that their demand would be considered. Lalan Singh said, “There can be no pressure politics.”

- Rahul Gandhi will serve as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a decision confirmed by a letter sent to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab after a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

- Om Birla is expected to win, as the NDA holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to the INDIA bloc’s 233. The Opposition had 234 seats, but Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat. According to PTI, three independent members are likely to support the Opposition.

- If elected, Om Birla would be the fifth Speaker to serve beyond one Lok Sabha term. Birla, a third-term MP from Kota, is a three-term former Rajasthan MLA who has risen through BJP ranks.

- K Suresh, representing the INDIA bloc, is the longest-tenured Lok Sabha MP with 29 years of service. He holds the position of working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and previously served as the chief whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party during the 17th Lok Sabha.

- Traditionally, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha are chosen through mutual agreement between the ruling party and the Opposition. However, Speaker elections have occurred twice in India’s parliamentary history: in 1952 when Congress’ GV Malvankar contested against CPI’s Shankar Shantaram More, and in 1976 when Congress’ BR Bhagat contested against Jan Sangh’s Jagannathrao Joshi.

- BJP sources reported by PTI suggested that the Congress has been the primary instigator of the contest, while some other INDIA bloc members were less enthusiastic. The YSRCP may support the NDA candidate.

- The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress’s decision to nominate K Suresh for the Speaker position, citing a lack of consultation. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the unilateral decision and stated the TMC’s stance would be clarified before the election.

- K Suresh stated that the government did not respond to the Opposition’s request until 11.50 am on June 25. He noted, “In the last two Lok Sabhas, they denied us the Deputy Speaker’s post because we were not recognised as the Opposition. Now we are, but they still refuse. We waited until 11:50 for a reply, but none came.”

- Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik met with his party’s nine Rajya Sabha MPs, urging them to become a ‘vibrant and strong’ opposition in the Upper House during the session starting June 27. He announced that the BJD would withdraw support for the BJP and act as a strong opposition.

[With inputs from agencies]