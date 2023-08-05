Home / Politics / Maha Assembly: LoP Wadettiwar raises viral video of assault on NCC cadets

Maha Assembly: LoP Wadettiwar raises viral video of assault on NCC cadets

Taking note of the controversy around the video, which surfaced online, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the government to take necessary action on the matter

ANI
Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
As the Maharashtra Assembly convened for the ongoing Monsoon Session on Friday, Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar brought up the controversy around a viral video purportedly showing NCC cadets being beaten by a man during a training session.

Taking note of the controversy around the video, which surfaced online, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the government to take necessary action on the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar assured the House that the government would take stringent action against the accused.

"The government has taken serious note of this incident. A detailed investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those responsible," said Pawar.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chouhan also demanded action against those behind the incident under the anti-ragging law.

Also wading into the controversy around the viral video, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Pratap Sarnaik said while the college has suspended the senior (seen in the video purportedly assaulting the cadets), action must also be taken against the principal and the college's management.

Earlier, on Friday, Maharashtra NCC tweeted, "A video has surfaced in which an extremely disturbing action has been assigned to NCC. The action being extremely condemnable is neither a part of any NCC training nor organised activity. The NCC is extremely disturbed at the fact that the perpetrator is a cadet or an ex-cadet as per the statement of the Principal of the said college. The student has been suspended by the College."

As per the statement of the principal of the said college, the accused is a former NCC cadet. The student was suspended forthwith, the college authorities said.

"We, at the NCC inculcate social values and military ethos in our cadets by setting a personal example. This action has no place whatsoever in it," added the Maharashtra NCC in its tweet.

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

