Maha Police lodges 1st FIR under new criminal law in Sawantwadi: Fadnavis

The first FIR in Maharashtra under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly.

He did not give details of the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said in the House that the first FIR under the new criminal law provisions was registered at 2.19 am at the Sawantwadi police station.

He also said Maharashtra for the first time has a woman chief secretary following the appointment of Sujata Saunik to the post.

Rashmi Shukla is the first woman DGP (Director General of Police) of the state, he added.

Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, on Sunday took over as Maharashtra's chief secretary, becoming the first woman in the state's 64-year-old history to occupy the top post.

Shukla assumed the role of Maharashtra's DGP in January this year.

Fadnavis also said the state legislature will move a congratulatory motion for the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.