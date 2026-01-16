Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra civic polls, ends Thackeray dominance in BMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti secured a big win in the state’s civic polls, the counting of votes for which took place on Friday.

What did Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis say about the results?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been credited for the victory, said the Mahayuti alliance is set to attain power in 25 out of 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s wealthiest civic body with a budget of Rs 74,400 crore.

Which other key civic bodies did the Mahayuti win?

The BJP-led alliance is also set to win in other key civic bodies, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. How did the Congress fare in the civic polls? The Congress was on course to emerge as the single largest party in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation and secured a clear victory in the Latur Municipal Corporation, where it was set to win over 40 of the 70 seats. Why is the Mahayuti’s win in the BMC significant? However, the Mahayuti’s win in the BMC is the most significant, as it has ended the three-decade-long dominance of the Thackeray family. The last BMC elections took place in 2017, and the current polls were held after a four-year delay.

What do the latest trends show in the BMC? According to the latest trends, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was on course to win 130 of the BMC’s 227 wards. The BJP was set, for the first time, to emerge as the single largest party in the BMC and surpass its 2017 tally of 82 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance was leading in 71 wards. How did the BJP perform in Nagpur? In Nagpur, the BJP claimed it had won 97 of the 151 seats and was leading in another 10 seats. The BJP contested 143 seats this time, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, contested eight.