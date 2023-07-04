Home / Politics / Maharashtra Cong convenes meeting, discussion on Oppn leader's post likely

Maharashtra Cong convenes meeting, discussion on Oppn leader's post likely

The post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) fell vacant after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar resigned on Friday. He joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister

Press Trust of India Mumbai
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary HK Patil will attend the meeting.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday where the issue of staking claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly may come up for discussion, a party leader said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary HK Patil will attend the meeting.

The post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) fell vacant after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar resigned on Friday. He joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers.

Notably, the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has appointed MLA Jitendra Awhad as the LoP.

Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, was justified in claiming the post of LoP.

"The Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday where deliberations are likely to be held on staking claim to the position of Leader of Opposition," Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said on Monday.

Thorat claimed the NCP can only appoint their group leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said there will be no problem in appointing the new LoP after ascertaining how many MLAs are with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, following the split in its legislature party.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress has 45 MLAs, while the NCP has 53 legislators.

State unit Congress president Nana Patole described Sunday's political developments as a "black spot on the state's political culture".

"On one hand, there was rejoicing at Raj Bhavan after the swearing-in ceremony (of Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs on Sunday) and on the other hand, charred bodies of victims of the Buldhana bus accident were being cremated," he said.

Twenty five people were charred to death after a private bus they were travelling in hit a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district on Saturday, fell on its left side, and burst into flames, according to police.

Also Read

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Ajit Pawar's rebellion: How it happened and what lies ahead for NCP leader

Will fight future polls on NCP symbol, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Yet to ascertain whether NCP in govt or Oppn: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Will challenge in court: Delhi govt after L-G terminated 400 pvt employees

BJP has pitted communities in Manipur, which led to riots: Mamata Banerjee

It's a valid demand if Congress asks LoP position, says Sharad Pawar

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hints a big 'LPG' surprise in Cong poll manifesto

Topics :MaharashtraCongressShiv Senaajit pawarSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story