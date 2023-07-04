BJP has pitted communities in Manipur, which led to riots: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the BJP government in Manipur has pitted the indigenous communities against each other in the violence-hit state, which has led to the riots.

"We are witnessing violence in Manipur, where people are not being able to come out of their homes. The BJP government has pitted the communities in Manipur against each other, which has led to these riots," she said.

She said this while virtually addressing party workers in Birbhum on Monday.

She further said that the BJP is also trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshi tribes in West Bengal.

She further alleged, "Here (Bengal) too, they are trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshis. Meanwhile, the Bengal government has set up Kamatapuri Academy, Rajbangshi Academy, and Panchanan Barma University. We recognise all great men from their respective communities and give holidays on their anniversaries."

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in the state."

Chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) in my office today to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in Manipur. Certain key decisions have been taken to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately in the state, especially at the foothills along the valley," Manipur CM tweeted.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the state government, the Indian Army and the Para Military forces.