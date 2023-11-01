Home / Politics / Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

In the letter, Moitra said she will appear before the panel on November 2 and will demolish the complaint of cash-for-query against her

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Ahead of her appearance before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee probing the cash-for-query allegations against her, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday shared a copy of the letter written by her to the panel.

Moitra, who has been at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group, will appear before the panel on November 2.

Sharing the letter dated October 31 on X, Moitra said, "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my hearing tomorrow".

In the letter, Moitra said she will appear before the panel on November 2 and will demolish the complaint of cash-for-query against her.

She stated in the letter that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

Moitra also expressed her desire to cross-examine alleged "bribe-giver," Hiranandani, who submitted an affidavit to the committee "without offering substantial evidence".

The Lok Sabha MP also sought to cross-examine the complainant, Jai Anant Dehadral, who she claimed provided no documentary evidence to support the charges.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe-giver' Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a 'suo-moto' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc," she said.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she said.

Moitra highlighted that an inquiry without allowing her the opportunity to cross-examine would be "incomplete and unfair".

Highlighting the absence of a structured Code of Conduct for members, she emphasised the need for objectivity and fairness in addressing individual cases and avoiding political partisanship in the committee.

Moitra also raised concerns about what she claimed were "double standards" of the Ethics Committee in issuing a summons.

She said the panel has adopted a very different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who has a "very serious complaint of hate speech" pending against him with the Privileges and Ethics branch.

Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 to provide oral evidence but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan, she said.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

