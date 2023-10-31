Bring BJP to power for Mizoram's development: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged locals to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they wanted the development of the northeastern state. Gadkari visited the constituency of West Phaileng, where BJP's Vanlalhmuaka is set to contest in the upcoming elections, to campaign for the party.



Gadkari emphasised that to ensure the progress of the people of Mizoram, BJP candidates needed to win. Gadkari also stated that the party would improve railway infrastructure and the markets for agricultural products in Mizoram if it won in the assembly polls.



At the gathering, Gadkari said, "I request you to elect BJP to power and support these very capable candidates. I promise you that under the party leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda , we will transform Mizoram into one of the developed states of the country."



BJP chief J P Nadda promises development for Chakmas



Leading a grand rally in Kamalanagar, BJP president JP Nadda slammed the Mizo National Front (MNF) for failing to fulfil its promises. He criticised the Zoramthanga-led government in the northeastern state for failing to keep its promises concerning the Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP).



Nadda stated that keeping in mind the poor road connectivity and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in Chakma Autonomous District Council, PM Modi had initiated several development plans for the region. He alleged that these benefits were not reaching the people of Mizoram due to the misgovernance of the MNF government.



Assembly polls in Mizoram are scheduled to take place in Mizoram on November 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one.

