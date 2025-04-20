Mamata accuses BJP-RSS of 'divisive politics' after Murshidabad violence

Days after violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, leaving three people dead--including a father-son duo--Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a public appeal urging citizens to maintain peace and unity.

She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of exploiting the incident to incite unrest for political gain.

In an open letter, Banerjee alleged that certain groups were "using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident" to promote a divisive agenda.

"BJP and its allies have suddenly become very aggressive in West Bengal. These allies include RSS...These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation. They are using the backdrop to play divisive politics...," she said.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of communal harmony and solidarity. "My appeal is: please remain calm. We condemn communal riots and must curb them. The criminals behind the riots are being dealt with strongly. But, simultaneously, we must avoid mutual mistrust and distrust. The majority and the minority communities must work together and take care of each other...," she added.

Banerjee also highlighted the state's response to the violence, confirming that law enforcement authorities have acted swiftly. "For maintaining law and order and for saving human lives and dignity, we have taken strong actions. Two police officers-in-charge have been removed. Police are investigating. Further actions are being taken..." she said.

Accusing political opponents of attempting to destabilise the state, CM Banerjee said, "They want to incite riots, and riots can affect everyone. We love all. We want to stay together. We condemn riots. We are against riots. They want to divide us for some narrow electoral politics."

The Chief Minister's letter comes in the wake of the Murshidabad violence that broke out on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The incident resulted in three deaths, several injuries, and extensive property damage. Multiple families were displaced, with some migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district and others taking shelter in relief camps in Malda.