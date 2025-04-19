Home / Politics / BJP appoints Mansukh Mandaviya as in-charge for Puducherry polls

The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly expires on June 15 next year. The All India N.R. Congress alliance, of which BJP is part, currently governs the Union Territory

Mansukh lal Mandaviya
Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday appointed Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya as party's election in-charge and Arjun Ram Meghwal as co-incharge for Puducherry Assembly polls due next year.

The term of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly expires on June 15 next year. The All India N.R. Congress alliance, of which BJP is part, currently governs the Union Territory.

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister, as election in-charge, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister, as co-incharge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Puducherry," party's national general secretary Arun Singh said notifying the appointments.

These appointments take effect immediately, he added.

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

