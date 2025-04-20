Home / Politics / BJP disassociates from Dubey's SC criticism, says party respects courts

BJP disassociates from Dubey's SC criticism, says party respects courts

Fourth-term BJP MP Dubey launched a broadside against the Supreme Court earlier, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws

Supreme Court
JP Nadda said that the BJP has always respected the judiciar. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 12:08 AM IST
The BJP on Saturday disassociated itself with the sharp criticism of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, with party president J P Nadda rejecting the comments as their personal views.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments, but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them," Nadda said in a post on X.

He said the BJP has always respected the judiciary and has accepted its suggestions and orders gladly because it believes as a party all the courts, including the apex court, are an inseparable part of our democracy.

Nadda also said that he has directed both the leaders and others to not make such comments.

Fourth-term BJP MP Dubey, one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a broadside against the Supreme Court earlier, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna.

Topics :Supreme CourtBJPCongress

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

