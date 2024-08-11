Manish Sisodia meets with AAP leaders to discuss Delhi poll strategy

AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior leaders on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the Delhi Assembly polls slated to be held early next year. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai as well as the party's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak attended the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gopal Rai is also the convener of the party's Delhi unit. Later, Sandeep Pathak, who is also the AAP's national general secretary (organisation), said the strategy for the Delhi Assembly polls and the political situation in the national capital were discussed in the meet.

"Sisodia will hold a meeting with MLAs on Monday and with party councillors on Tuesday. On August 14, he will begin a foot march to meet the people of Delhi.

"It has become clear to the people of the country that the BJP has only one agenda -- to stop our work and break our party. Despite such adverse conditions, the AAP has stood strong and is doing good work," Pathak said.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi and a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, walked out of jail on Friday on bail after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case.

While granting him bail, the Supreme Court had sharply rebuked the courts below, saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia's release from Tihar has come as a huge relief for the party grappling with the absence of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Satyendar Jain.

Pathak, however, said the AAP is growing in other states and has come out stronger. Asked whether Sisodia would be assigned any post in the party or in the government, he said discussion on it will be held in the days to come.

Pathak also said the AAP's campaign in Haryana, where it has decided to contest all 90 assembly seats, is going well.