PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday said that like all ancient Indian traditions, Yoga is also living and dynamic.

He started his speech by thanking people for coming in large numbers to attend the 9th International Yoga Day event at UN headquarters.

"About nine years ago, right here at the UN, I had the honour to propose celebrating International Day of Yoga on 21st June," he said.

Describing Yoga as a way of life. He said that Yoga is a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Yoga is truly universal. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2023

"A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions. A way to live in harmony with self, with others, and with nature" he said.

He further added that Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments.

PM Modi is on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He began the programme by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The bust was installed in December last year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

People from more than 180 countries participated in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said.