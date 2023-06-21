Will never travel in state govt helicopter again: Punjab Guv slams CM



"My Helicopter, I gave him and he is speaking against me" are the words of a Chief Minister, Purohit asked. Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday while addressing the press said that he will never use the state government's helicopter as long as he is in Punjab.



"They say they gave me a helicopter. They can't bribe me with a helicopter. This is my official duty and right to travel to the border. Never used helicopters for personal news. Why are they expecting applause for this" he added. "I hardly used the helicopter three to four times, that too for official duty. I have never travelled in business class even after becoming the governor. I travel by economy class."







Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier hit out at Purohit saying that he should contest elections while refering to Purohit's visit to border areas. "The Governor has the right to seek information from the CM regarding the affairs of the State. I have not asked for his personal details. He has to reply to all of my letters as per the Constitution and Supreme Court order" he added. Hitting back at CM Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab governor also added that the CM mocked him in the Assembly by saying that "governor is writing so many love letters." He further asked, "These are the words of a CM?"



"These are the love letters written to me by the respected Governor. They sit idle and the only thing they do is write letters, and complain that I dont reply to them." Mann said. While speaking in the Assembly, Mann had said he had a thick book of "love letters" from the Governor with him.



Mann sad that "He visits Fazilka and Ferozpur, he should take tickets from there. He uses the state helicopters for these visits and then criticises me." the Punjab CM said. As the Governor of Punjab he should ask Centre to releases funds for the state, but instead he is doing the opposite by proposing affiliating Haryana's college with Punjab University.

Earlier, the Punjab Governor had criticised the Punjab government for not replying to information sought by him.





--With agency inputs