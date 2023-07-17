Home / Politics / May Oppn meeting lead to restoration of democratic values: K'taka CM

May Oppn meeting lead to restoration of democratic values: K'taka CM

Leaders representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
He welcomed the leaders of "prominent" opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday expressed hope that the meeting of Opposition parties here would lead to restoration of secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in the Constitution.

He welcomed the leaders of "prominent" opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption.

"May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony (Karnataka) bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Leaders representing 23 parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting.

Also Read

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Opposition unity: Is well begun, half done?

Opposition parties' meeting in Patna likely to take place on June 12

LIVE: Two-days Oppn meet to begin today, AAP to join after Cong's backing

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

Selfishness has infested opposition unity: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day of joint Oppn meet in Bengaluru

Congress wants to trigger violence by sending leaders to Manipur: Thakur

Oppn left with no agenda: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on unity meet

2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing

Topics :United OppositionOpposition partiesKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story