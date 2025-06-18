Mayawati slams UP govt for hyping routine police recruitment drive

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the recently held police recruitment drive, calling it a routine exercise that was unnecessarily hyped.

She questioned whether all communities received fair representation and raised concerns over the quality and the future of the training being provided to the recruits.

"The recent police recruitment in UP has been portrayed as if something extraordinary has been achieved, while in reality, such recruitment drives are part of routine administrative work to prevent backlog in the police department," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that the real concern among people is whether proper representation was given to 'Sarv Samaj' or all sections in the recruitment and whether the recruits would receive appropriate training.