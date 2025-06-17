Home / Politics / Instead of 'acche din', 'days of debt' have arrived: Cong dig at Modi govt

Instead of 'acche din', 'days of debt' have arrived: Cong dig at Modi govt

"The bottom line is that the economic condition of the common people in India is very worrying, but the Modi government is completely careless!" Cong Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh alleged

Jairam Ramesh
"It is clear that instead of the 'achche din' promised by the Modi government, the days of debt have arrived," Ramesh said, taking a swipe at the government. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Taking a swipe at the Centre, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the economic condition of the common people in India is "very worrying" and that instead of the 'acche din' promised by the Modi government, days of debt have arrived.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that despite the increase in the income of the people in the country and inflation being under control, household savings have decreased for the third consecutive year. 

"People's savings in the country are decreasing, debt is increasing! This clearly means that on one hand inflation is increasing, on the other hand people's income is decreasing. As a result, people are either withdrawing their savings or are forced to survive by taking loans," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The bottom line is that the economic condition of the common people in India is very worrying, but the Modi government is completely careless!" he alleged.

"It is clear that instead of the 'achche din' promised by the Modi government, the days of debt have arrived," Ramesh said, taking a swipe at the government.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages were hitting the common people hard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiJairam RameshIndian National CongressCongressBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

