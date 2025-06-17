Khidderpore market fire 'act of sabotage': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed the devastating fire that gutted several shops at Khidderpore market here was an act of sabotage.

Adhikari also said he and other BJP MLAs will raise the issue in the assembly during the ongoing monsoon session.

"People have lost their trust in the chief minister, and that is why a large posse of police personnel had to be deployed during her visit here," he said, addressing the affected shop owners at Khidderpore market.

The early morning fire on Monday ripped through parts of the congested Khidderpore market in southwest Kolkata, gutting hundreds of shops and triggering panic among local traders. No casualties were reported.

The senior BJP leader also wondered what the state government's monetary compensation of Rs 1 lakh would do for shop owners who lost everything in the blaze. Adhikari said he supported the demand of those affected to not be shifted to any other place as a temporary measure. Asserting that the fire was not just an accident, he claimed it was an attempt to bring up new buildings and shopping complexes. ALSO READ: Police prevents BJP leaders from visiting violence-hit Bengal's Maheshtala "The TMC is now using the police to safeguard itself since they do not have the masses by their side," Adhikari said.

Visiting the fire-ravaged market on Orphangunge Road at Khidderpore here, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday announced a rehabilitation plan, including the construction of a new market, financial assistance for affected traders, and temporary rehabilitation arrangements for the business continuity. Banerjee said a detailed investigation and assessment of the damage caused by the pre-dawn blaze at the nearly 150-year-old market would be carried out. "Traders whose shops were completely destroyed will receive Rs 1 lakh, covering the cost of reconstruction and materials. Those who suffered partial damage will receive Rs 50,000 in assistance. These amounts will be disbursed only after relocation," she said.