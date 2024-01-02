Home / Politics / Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Congress leadership assured Sharmila that her colleagues in Telangana will be suitably placed, the sources added (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana party, will travel to Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the merger of her party with the Congress, sources here said on Tuesday.

Sharmila, who chaired her party meeting today, said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi tomorrow.

Sources told PTI that Sharmila will be given a post in Congress at the national level and is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states after the merger of YSRTP with Congress.

Everything will be clear in one or two days. Please be patient, she told reporters after the meeting, when asked.

Sharmila had announced her support to Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the allegedly corrupt and anti-people rule of BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She earlier said her discussions with Congress party on working together, or a possible merger, have reached a final stage. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last year.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

