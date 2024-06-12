Home / Politics / Modi 3.0: Success rate of incumbents among the highest in decades

Modi 3.0: Success rate of incumbents among the highest in decades

Nearly two-thirds of the running incumbents won in 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. BJP MP-elects Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000361A)
In 2019, the average assets of these 214 re-elected MPs, who were fielded by various parties, amounted to Rs 18.64 crore. By 2024, this amount had increased by 40 per cent, reaching Rs 26.14 crore | File image (PTI)
Ashli Varghese New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The success rate of incumbents, who contested again in 2024, has been among the highest since the 1960s.

There were 324 incumbents who ran for office again in 2024. This was the lowest figure in 47 years, according to data from Ashoka University’s Trivedi Centre for Political Data and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The latest data from ADR suggests around 214 have won, translating into a strike rate of 66.05 per cent (Chart 1).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This is the fourth highest since 1967. The elections with the highest incumbent success rate include 1967 (76.2 per cent), 1971 (70.8 per cent), and 2019 (67.1 per cent).

In 2019, the average assets of these 214 re-elected MPs, who were fielded by various parties, amounted to Rs 18.64 crore. By 2024, this amount had increased by 40 per cent, reaching Rs 26.14 crore.

In 2024, actress Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who won from UP's Mathura, declared the highest assets worth Rs 278 crore among the re-elected MPs. Her assets saw an 11 per cent jump from Rs 250 crore in 2019. The candidate with the biggest rise for re-contesting MPs was BJP’s Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam from Gujarat's Jamnagar. Her assets jumped Rs 104 crore to Rs 147 crore as of 2024. The second was BJP’s Anurag Sharma of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, whose assets rose by Rs 87 crore to Rs 212 crore as of 2024. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s PV Midhun Reddy of Rajampet in Andhra Pradesh, was third with an Rs 80 crore increase in assets, taking his total assets in 2024 to Rs 146 crore.

India got its first coalition government in 1977 after the Congress lost elections. With 327 contesting incumbent candidates that year, 137 emerged as successful winners, the lowest in data going back to 1967. This year, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority to form a coalition government with 293 seats, while the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc obtained 232 seats. From the BJP, 115 incumbents were re-elected, compared to 27 from the Indian National Congress (INC). The average assets of these re-elected BJP MPs increased by 42 per cent between 2019 and 2024, rising from Rs 18.6 crore to Rs 26.4 crore (Chart 2).


For INC winning incumbents, it rose from Rs 11 crore to Rs 15 crore. Among parties with more than one candidate, the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar had the highest average assets, amounting to Rs 87.5 crore.

Also Read

'Must learn from PM Modi': Hema Malini reacts to Surjewala's remarks

Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

From Rahul Gandhi to Hema Malini, key candidates in Lok Sabha polls Phase 2

Modi govt 3.0 highlights: Mohan Charan Majhi to be the new CM of Odisha

Modi govt 3.0 cabinet: Jyotiraditya Scindia becomes new telecom minister

INDIA's joy may be short lived as 7 UP MPs risk losing parliamentary seats

Have been given big responsibility, reached here with support: Suresh Gopi

Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra CM today, PM Modi to be present

At dawn of Chandrababu Naidu govt, Amaravati comes to life, again

Back to business: From Amit Shah to Ashwini Vaishnaw, ministers take charge

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Modi govtBJPHema Malini

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story