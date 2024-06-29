Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Modi govt committed to ensuring safe, smooth Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey

Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, where Hindu worship an ice stalagmite that they believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam, in the Kashmir region
Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
The Modi government is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth and pleasant pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath and is making all possible arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

"Shri Amarnath Yatra is an eternal symbol of the traditionalism and continuity of Indian culture. This divine yatra is starting today. I wish all the devotees good luck for the darshan," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is committed to the safe, smooth and pleasant journey of the devotees and the government has made every possible arrangement to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. Har Har Mahadev," he added.

The yatra started early morning on the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

