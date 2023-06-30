Home / Politics / Modi Govt gulled people with lies: Cong on rising prices of commodities

Modi Govt gulled people with lies: Cong on rising prices of commodities

''The public has come to know that the real sponsor of inflation is only the Modi government,'' said Cong chief Kharge in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
There has been no reduction in the prices of essential food items," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
The Congress on Friday targeted the Modi government over rising prices of commodities, accusing it of deceiving people with its "achche din" slogan and misleading people through "Goebbels-inspired" lectures.

"'Enough of inflation' they had said. Then they deceived the people saying 'Acche Din Aane Wale Hain.' The result is that for the last nine years, the public is facing the brunt of inflation. There has been no reduction in the prices of essential food items," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Modi ji's ministers make new excuses everyday on inflation and keep dishing out lies and propaganda in the empty plate of the public. Some of those devoted to guarding this ecosystem even teach 'how inflation is good for us' and 'Modi ji must have done it after some thought.' They mislead people with such Goebbels-inspired lectures," he said.

"But now people are becoming aware. The public has come to know that the real sponsor of inflation is only the Modi government," the Congress chief added.

In his post, Kharge also shared the current and last year prices of essential food items such as rice, wheat, Tur dal, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, and milk.

Topics :PoliticsCongressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

