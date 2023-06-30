Home / Politics / Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets revenue, planning, finance after L-G nod

Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets revenue, planning, finance after L-G nod

With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of Revenue, Planning and Finance departments following LG V K Saxena's nod to the cabinet reshuffle proposal, officials said on Friday.

The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

"Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal and the file reached the government," said the official.

A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter's office.

Atishi along with Saurabh Bharadwaj was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest.

While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Also Read

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Atishi education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister in Delhi

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

DMK may consider browbeating TN Guv Ravi over Senthil Balaji's dismissal

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Should not politicise situation: BJP as Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur's people

Gave his wicket on googly: Sharad Pawar taunts Fadnavis on oath ceremony

TN minister Balaji's dismissal by governor outrightly unconstitutional: AAP

Topics :Atishi MarlenaDelhiDelhi governmentAAP

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story