Modi govt's 'fire sale' of national assets 'anti-national' act: Kharge

"Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act!" Kharge said in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
With the Modi government completing nine years in office, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused it of carrying out a "fire sale" of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist "friends" and claimed this was the "single biggest anti-national" act.

The Congress has been running a campaign claiming that the government's nine years have been marked by incompetence and failures.

"Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act!" Kharge said in a tweet.

This "destructive loot" is snatching away job opportunities for India's poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, he alleged.

Attacking the Modi government, which completed nine years in office last week, Kharge had earlier taken a dig at the government, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

