Home / Politics / Modi's guarantee was never fulfilled, claims NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

"PM Modi said in Bhopal that the NCP is a corrupt party. I challenge this statement. If there's any kind of scam in the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank or irrigation projects, let there be an inquiry | File image
Press Trust of India Pune

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the 'guarantee' or promises given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the country was never fulfilled.

He was speaking at the first gathering of the workers of the opposition's INDIA bloc in the city, a programme which was also attended by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir.

"Today's gathering is historic. A change will be seen in Maharashtra and the country (in the coming elections). The prime minister is trying to take the country on a different path. The rulers of the country are not working for the betterment of the people. Farmers are in deep trouble," Pawar said. Farmers have been protesting against the Union government for more than a year but it is not paying attention to them, he claimed. "Where is Modi's guarantee today? PM Modi gave multiple assurances but they were never fulfilled," Pawar said.

"PM Modi said in Bhopal that the NCP is a corrupt party. I challenge this statement. If there's any kind of scam in the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank or irrigation projects, let there be an inquiry. The government is misusing power by arresting opposition leaders and using agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax," the veteran politician further said.

Congress leader Patole said people of the state should be saved from the rampant trade of narcotic drugs. "The state government gave many assurances about reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar communities, but failed to fulfill them," he said, alleging that the Eknath Shinde-led regime created a conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities.

It was time the BJP which has "committed many sins" was ousted from power, Patole added.

Topics :Narendra ModiSharad PawarModi govt

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

