Modi worked to secure respect for India's cultural heritage: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with securing respect for India's cultural heritage on the world stage, citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the promotion of other key pilgrimage centres as examples.

Speaking at 'Sutturu Jathra' (fair) event near here, he lauded Modi for promoting the preservation of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian languages, along with making the country secure and prosperous.

"Narendra Modi has worked to gain respect for the country's cultural heritage on the world stage. Modiji has worked for the revival of several of our cultural centres such as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, Mahakal Corridor (Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain), and resurrection of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham," Shah said.

Sutturu Math on the banks of river Kapila, located in Nanjangud taluk in this district, is one of the prominent spiritual centres in the state that propagates Veerashaiva/Lingayat faith.

Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Sutturu Math, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, were among those present at the event.

Shah lauded Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamij for deciding to open a branch of the Sutturu Math in Ayodhya, and start working there.

Offering tributes to 12th century social reformer and philosopher Basaveshwara, he also acknowledged the contributions on Sutturu Math and its seers in promoting the welfare of society.

"I want to tell Mahaswamiji that I myself and every worker of the BJP will always respect the contributions of Sutturu Math to the society and, in the coming days, will in every way support the efforts to take it forward amidst the people," he added.

Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who chiselled the idol of 'Ram Lalla', consecrated in the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya, was felicitated at the event.