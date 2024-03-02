Home / Politics / MP Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief Nadda to relieve him of political duties

MP Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief Nadda to relieve him of political duties

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people

New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

The parliamentarian from East Delhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.

"I have requested Hon'ble party president J P Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir said on X.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

