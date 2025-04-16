Home / Politics / Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged large-scale illegal mining and environmental destruction in the Chambal ravines in Etawah, accusing UP government-led officials of facilitating the disappearance of entire hills.

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials. 

 

He shared a video clip showing what appeared to be a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

