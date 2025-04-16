Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged large-scale illegal mining and environmental destruction in the Chambal ravines in Etawah, accusing UP government-led officials of facilitating the disappearance of entire hills.

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials.

He shared a video clip showing what appeared to be a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.