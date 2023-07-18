Home / Politics / RS chair calls floor leaders' meet ahead of Monsoon session rescheduled

Opposition parties are gearing up to take on the government on a range of issues as the Parliament goes into session in the Monsoon phase

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be convened at the old Parliament building

The meeting called by the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar with the Leaders of Parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday at 7 pm, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament has been rescheduled.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and will continue until August 11.

This comes at a time when as many as 26 Opposition parties congregated in Bengaluru as a show of strength to deliberate on the issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, drafting of a Common Minimum programme as well as the to decide on the name of the united front to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier tweeted, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July until 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session."

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session, lasting 23 days. "I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the Union Minister said further in his tweet.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be convened at the old Parliament building. Opposition parties are gearing up to take on the government on a range of issues as the Parliament goes into session in the Monsoon phase.

