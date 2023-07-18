Home / India News / Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after battling cancer

ANI
Oommen Chandy (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was aged 79 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.

Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.

Chandy was a leader who was always reachable to his people. His programme "Janasambarka paripady" which was launched to hear people's complaints when he was the Chief Minister was very popular.

Following his sickness, he had been undergoing treatment in the USA and then he continued his treatment in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted. (ANI)

Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

Topics :KeralaOommen ChandyCongressPolitics

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

