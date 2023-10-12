Nara Lokesh meets Shah, expresses worry about threat to father Naidu's life

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed worry about threat to life of his father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in jail.

Naidu, the TDP chief, has been in judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Jail of Andhra Pradesh since September 11 in connection with the skill development scam. The judicial remand of Naidu has been extended till October 19.

"Met with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji and apprised him of the blatant misuse of state machinery by YSRCP Govt in Andhra Pradesh, the regime revenge against Hon'ble @ncbn garu, and the appalling condition in which he has been lodged in prison where his life is under threat," Lokesh tweeted on X after the meeting.

Lokesh met Shah a day after the Andhra Pradesh CID initiated its interrogation of Naidu in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

Lokesh had recently met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention in the matter related to his father's arrest.