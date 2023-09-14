Narratives pernicious, sinister: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi

In a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday cautioned against narrataives that are "pernicious, sinister and anti-national in charecter are floated periodically abroad" at a time when the country was making "phenomenal progress" and emerging as a "global destination of investment and opportunity".

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated library of the Indian Council of World Affairs in the national capital on Wednesday, the Vice President questioned if the country, home to "one-sixth of humanity" could "afford disturbance to be weaponised as a political power" when it was making repid strides across sectors.

Terming the country's progress as "phenomenal and unimaginable", the Vice President said, "Narratives that are pernicious, sinister, and anti-national in character are floated periodically. Some people get upset after seeing the development of India. You can go to Europe or the UK, there will always be some takers. However, the rise of this country, home to one-sixth of humanity has been phenomenal and unimaginable. It has emerged as a global destination of investment and opportunity."

"Your (the research faculty's) role is sufficient in neutralising such a crafted strategy meant only to taint, tarnish, demean, and decimate our Constitutional institutions. Some people get upset after seeing India's development," Dhankhar added.

Rahul, who had taken pot shots at the Centre during his earlier visits to the UK and the United States, continued his tirade at a media breifing in Brussels during his ongoing tour of Europe, alleging a "full-scale assualt on democratic institutions" back home in India.

Further, voicing concern over repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament during the recent Monsoon Session, the Vice President, who also chairs proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, advised legislators to learn "proceedings of the Senate, Congress, House of Commons".

"We have to examine global affairs, proceedings of the Senate, Congress, House of Commons," the VP added.

The combined Opposition was up in arms in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a debate and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

Citing the Constituent Assembly, a body tasked with drafting the Constitution, Dhankhar there used to be "dialogues, debates, deliberations and discussions" in the Assembly minus "disruption" and "disturbance".

"Now, when India is rising, can we afford disturbance to be weaponised as a political power? We cannot. You can pick any 20 countries. Is there slogan shouting? Do their leaders rush to the well (to protest)? Do they hold up placards (to the Chair)?

"You have a big role to play. You are the most impactful ambassadors of this country. Let me tell you, we have to be on caution,You are discerning, and intelligent minds to counter it," the Vice President said, directly addressing the research faculty at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

On 'One Nation, One Poll', a proposal to hold all elections simultaneously, he said, "One Nation, One Election is a concept. One may disagree with it, and one may oppose it tooth and nail. But to say we will not discuss it, this is not democracy.