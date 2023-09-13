Rs 5 lakh as aid to start business if party wins polls: BJP's Mizoram unit

The Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday pledged to provide Rs 5 lakh as financial aid to citizens who wish to start their own business if the party wins a majority of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, according to a report by EastMojo.

Vanlalhmuaka, the party's Mizoram unit chief, stated that the BJP can initiate significant changes in the state. “The many struggles Mizoram faces are very reasonable, and the only ones who can save us are the BJP, the development party,” he said.

Vanlalhmuaka said the BJP will provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to citizens who want to launch their own business. He also underlined the BJP’s goal of providing interest-free Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans to farmers.

The Mizoram unit chief stated that the BJP's win in the forthcoming assembly polls is critical for the development of the state. He pointed toward the poor conditions of roads in Mizoram and expressed frustration at the lack of any initiatives to solve the problem. He requested the people of the state to share responsibility for the terrible condition of roads adding that the citizens who elected the government should also be held accountable.

Vanlalhmuaka also asked why neighbouring states now have better roads, while the people of Mizoram have to suffer poor infrastructure. He asked citizens to take action to bring development to Mizoram.

Earlier, the BJP dared the state's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to leave the North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA) after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took a dig at his Manipur counterpart, N Biren Singh. On August 1, BJP Mizoram unit spokesperson K Laldinthara said that while some MNF leaders have been threatening to leave the NEDA, they will not do so, and no one can form government in the state without the BJP.

Assembly polls in Mizoram are scheduled to take place later this year. Currently, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six legislators, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one. The present term of the assembly will end on December 17.