Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Rs 5 lakh as aid to start business if party wins polls: BJP's Mizoram unit

Rs 5 lakh as aid to start business if party wins polls: BJP's Mizoram unit

BJP's Mizoram unit chief stated that the party's win in the forthcoming assembly polls is critical for the development of the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday pledged to provide Rs 5 lakh as financial aid to citizens who wish to start their own business  if the party wins a majority of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, according to a report by EastMojo.

Vanlalhmuaka, the party's Mizoram unit chief, stated that the BJP can initiate significant changes in the state.  “The many struggles Mizoram faces are very reasonable, and the only ones who can save us are the BJP, the development party,” he said.


Vanlalhmuaka said the BJP will provide financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to citizens who want to launch their own business. He also underlined the BJP’s goal of providing interest-free Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans to farmers.

The Mizoram unit chief stated that the BJP's win in the forthcoming assembly polls is critical for the development of the state. He pointed toward the poor conditions of roads in Mizoram and expressed frustration at the lack of any initiatives to solve the problem. He requested the people of the state to share responsibility for the terrible condition of roads adding that the citizens who elected the government should also be held accountable.

Vanlalhmuaka also asked why neighbouring states now have better roads, while the people of Mizoram have to suffer poor infrastructure. He asked citizens to take action to bring development to Mizoram.

Earlier, the BJP dared the state's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to leave the North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA) after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took a dig at his Manipur counterpart, N Biren Singh. On August 1, BJP Mizoram unit spokesperson K Laldinthara said that while some MNF leaders have been threatening to leave the NEDA, they will not do so, and no one can form government in the state without the BJP.


Assembly polls in Mizoram are scheduled to take place later this year. Currently, the MNF  has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six legislators, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one. The present term of the assembly will end on December 17.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram polls: Mizo National Front finalises candidates for 38 seats

CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

Bru migrants urge EC to retain voters' names in Mizoram electoral list

Manipur's Kuki MLAs, civil society groups meet Mizoram CM in Aizawl

Doctor-turned-legislator helps two women deliver babies in Mizoram

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionBJPCongressElectionsAssembly elections

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story