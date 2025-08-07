Home / Politics / NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP were among those who attended the meet

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda
Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Elections are choreographed': Rahul Gandhi's big claim against EC, BJP

We should impose 50% levy on US goods: Shashi Tharoor on Trump tariffs

TMC accuses EC of shameless role in denying voters their democratic rights

No party raised claim or objection to draft electoral rolls in Bihar: EC

LS passes Merchant Shipping Bill; 2nd to be passed in Monsoon session

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNarendra ModiNDA

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story