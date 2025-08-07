Home / Politics / TMC accuses EC of shameless role in denying voters their democratic rights

TMC accuses EC of shameless role in denying voters their democratic rights

Questioning the EC's mandate, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the poll panel was interfering in areas beyond its jurisdiction

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of compromising its constitutional neutrality and attempting to undermine the voting rights of genuine citizens of West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference before leaving for Delhi to attend a dinner at Rahul Gandhi's residence for a joint strategy on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and discuss fielding a joint candidate for the VP election, Banerjee said, "The EC also needs to understand and realise that it is an impartial, unbiased organisation and it has to operate within the ambit of the Constitution."  The TMC MP went on to accuse the poll body of playing an "active and shameless role" in denying legitimate voters their democratic rights.

"Now the EC has taken a shameless role to snatch the voting rights of genuine voters," he alleged.

"Yesterday, I saw a report that a residential certificate had been issued under the name of Donald Trump. You should ask the Election Commission about it instead of shooting questions at us," the TMC leader told reporters.

Banerjee claimed that the EC was being used by the BJP as a tool "so that the established Bengalis of Bengal, who speak Bengali and live in Bengal cannot exercise their voting rights."  Questioning the EC's mandate, Banerjee alleged that the poll panel was interfering in areas beyond its jurisdiction.

Defending the autonomy of the elected state government, Banerjee stressed, "It was voted to power in 2021 by 12 crore people of Bengal. The government is solely committed and accountable to the 12 crore people, not to any political party or any central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LS passes Merchant Shipping Bill; 2nd to be passed in Monsoon session

PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul

Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar over 42% OBC reservations in Telangana

Lok Sabha passes bill for ST quota in Goa assembly amid opposition uproar

Amit Shah now longest-serving HM; PM Modi says it is just the start

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionTMC

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story