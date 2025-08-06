LS passes Merchant Shipping Bill; 2nd to be passed in Monsoon session

A bill to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after a brief discussion as the Opposition continued with its protests seeking discussion on poll roll revision in Bihar.
As soon as the Bill was passed, the House proceedings were adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by the Opposition members.
Union Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal made opening remarks following which two BJP members Captain Brijesh Chowta and Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal spoke on the Bill, amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Bihar poll roll issue.
The Bill was later passed by a voice vote. This is the second Bill to be passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session, which has seen repeated disruptions by the Opposition on various issues.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government will be compelled to push for Parliament's approval for its legislative agenda if the Opposition continues to obstruct its smooth functioning with protests.
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 empowers the central government to take charge and detain vessels within India or in coastal waters as a vessel without nationality, if such vessel is not legally entitled to fly the flag of a state or has lost such a right.
The Bill seeks to repeal the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 and provides for contemporaneous, futuristic and dynamic legislation to meet the requirements of India as an emerging economy.
According to the Bill, the draft law would provide for maritime liability and compensation in claims arising out of collision of vessels and accident at sea leading to damage or loss of vessel, cargo or property.
It also provides for limitation of liability for damages in respect of certain claims and constitution of limitation fund.
Rijiju also urged the Opposition members to participate in the debate for the passage of key legislations.
"I urge the members not to disrupt the House. There are important bills to be taken up. The Sports Bill is listed for today, but we will take it up later because we want discussions," he said.
