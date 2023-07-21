Home / Politics / Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said that in Manipur, the Meiteis, the Kukis and the Nagas have to live together under whatever legal arrangements are accepted by all

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister P Chidambaram on Friday said a "spell of President's rule is desirable" in Manipur and asserted that there must be a neutral administration for enabling Meiteis and Kukis to stop the violence and talk to each other.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Chidambaram said that in Manipur, the Meiteis, the Kukis and the Nagas have to live together under whatever legal arrangements are accepted by all.

"Each ethnic group has grievances against another group. Irrespective of who is right or wrong, eventually the three groups must talk to each order and arrive at a social and political compact," he said on Twitter.

All sections must stop blame game and resolve to stop the violence, Chidambaram said and noted that due to the violence, all sides have lost precious lives and all sides have suffered.

"In order to enable Meiteis and Kukis to stop the violence and talk to each other, there must be a neutral administration. That is why I have pleaded that a spell of President's rule is desirable," he said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Also Read

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur students clash in DU area, situation under control: Police

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

LS adjourned till 12 pm; Rajnath says ready for discussion on Manipur issue

PM Modi should make elaborate statement on Manipur in Parliament: Kharge

PM Modi faces election threat ahead of LS polls in Oppn's INDIA coalition

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland extend support to Ajit Pawar's faction

BJP charges oppn with not allowing discussion on Manipur in parliament

Topics :P ChidambaramCongressPresident ruleManipurviolence

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story